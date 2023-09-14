Harper, Darren L.



DARREN L. HARPER, 57, of Springfield, passed away at The Ohio State University Hospitals on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Springfield on August 12, 1966, the son of Thomas and Shirley Ann Harper Sr. Darren attended college and played football at Urbana University and later attended and played basketball at Clark State. Before his illness, Darren worked at Honda of America and Reaching Out Group Home. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Harper; wife of 14 years, Diane M. (Johnson) Harper; sons, Davante, Darius and Dorian; bonus sons, Warren Napper, Anthony Cole-Young, Robbie Jones, Chris McWhorter; granddaughter, Aaliyah Harper; sister, Yulonda (Lee) Peak; and brothers, Thomas (Amber) Harper, Robert (Anitra) Harper and Andre (Lashawna) Harper. Also surviving is his former spouse and mother of his children, Danielle (Anthony) Crockett; nephews and niece, Charles Turner, Damon Varnado and Bianca Harper; great niece, Harper D. Turner; uncle, George Johnson; aunt, Linda Portis; special friends, Pastor Ernest Brown, Kevin Barber, Roger Brown, Willie Carpenter, Willie Shelton, John Jones, Darrell Murphy, Benito Caldwell, Linda Smith, Christopher Chilton, and Cassandra Castleberry; and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Davita Dialysis Center, Dr. Varghese, Dr. Ullah and their devoted staff. A celebration of Darren's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (Mulberry St. entrance). The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





