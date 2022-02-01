HARMON, Vincent Ricardo "Rick"



65 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 22, 2022, unexpectedly in his home. Rick was born February 24, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, to Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Collier) Harmon. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Mildred Harmon; paternal grandparents, Alvin Sr. and Mae Frances Harmon; maternal grandparents, Frank and Lilly Pearl Padget; brothers, Ronald and Daniel Jr; his special brother, Tony Harmon; sisters, Linda Higgins and Angela Owens; nephews, Darren Harmon and Benjamin Macklin Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Demon (Nashea Davis) Ramey; daughter, Rose Tilly both of Springfield; granddaughter, Demoni' Ramey; sister, Pearla (Joseph) Parks of Springfield; brother, David Harmon of Atlanta, GA.; aunt, Frankie Bush; nieces, Yolanda Owens, Porcia Higgins, and Tanya Davenport; nephews, Christopher Hughes and Booker (Adrienne) Owens III, a host of cousins and other



relatives and friends. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 p.m.



until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry



