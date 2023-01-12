HARMON, MARY

HARMON (nee: Dietrich), Mary Lou Ann



Mary Lou Ann (nee: Dietrich) Harmon, 88, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Al Harmon; son, John Harmon (Jacqueline) of Tillsonburg, Ontario, CA; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Steve) Cruz of Bend, Oregon; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Casey, Hannah, and Alex.



A celebration of life will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 1270 North Broadway Street, Lebanon, Ohio, on Sunday, January 15th with visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm and reception to follow. See www.hoskinsfh.com for full bio.

