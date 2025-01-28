Harmon, Mary K.



Mary K. Harmon, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Harry M. Brown III and Jane E. Harmon; grandchildren, Christopher B. Brown, Daryll T. Brown and Kierra Harmon; one great-grandson, Christopher B. Brown II and many other relatives and friends. Mary was born and raised in Wilberforce, Ohio and worked in various capacities at the Center Street YMCA from 1952 to 1963. She continued her employment at Navistar International for the next 30 years, working primarily in the Accounting Department as Principal Clerk. Visitation is Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of the homegoing service at 11 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters United for Prevention, 1928 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com