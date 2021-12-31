Hamburger icon
HARM, Dottie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARM (Decker), Dottie

Age 70, of Kettering, OH, passed away on 12/21/21, surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her |parents, John and Dorothy Decker, siblings, Ron and John. Dottie is survived by her husband, Jim Harm; sisters; Barb and MaryAnn; children; Katie (Steve, partner), Jason (Shannon, wife), and grandkids; Nathan, Simon, Gabriel and Zachary. Dottie donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program, Boonshoft School of Medicine; therefore, a celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations to: https://crhcf.org/donate/. She will be greatly missed by many. Visit Facebook: Dottie Decker Harm.

