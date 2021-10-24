HARLAMERT, Irvin

HARLAMERT, Jr.,



Irvin Henry



Age 91, of Oakwood, passed away on September 29, 2021.



Irvin was born to the late Theresa and Irvin Harlamert, Sr. in Kentucky on August 3, 1930. He graduated from Oakwood High School, Denison University, and Ohio State Law School. Irvin was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He served as an Intelligence



Officer in the U.S. Navy and was a Judge in Oakwood for 24 years. Irvin had an entrepreneurial mind and a world traveler's heart and soul. He authored 2 books and coached his childrens' sports teams. Irvin enjoyed gardening, golfing, and being involved with his beloved Oakwood community. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Sims. Irvin is survived by his loving wife of over 12 years, Barbara (Mosher); children, Henry (Beth) Harlamert, F. Bruce (Giglia) Harlamert, Laurie



(Jason) Juergens; grandchildren, Robert (Kaylee) Harlamert, Thomas (Hailey) Harlamert, Julia Juergens, Clayton Harlamert, Grant Juergens, Fritz Harlamert, Henry Juergens; great-grandchildren, Christopher Harlamert and Maeve Harlamert; step-daughter, Julie Krabacher; step-granddaughter, Carol. A



special thank you to Doug Marcum for the care and friendship that he provided Irvin and Barbara over the years. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, November 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St.,



Dayton. A private reception will follow the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



