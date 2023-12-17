Hariharan, Sugandhi



Mrs. Sugandhi Hariharan passed away on December 4, 2023, in Chennai, India. She is survived and deeply mourned by her beloved daughters Usha Hariharan (Raja Thiyagaraja) of Dayton, Ohio, Viji Hariharan (Ramesh Sundararajan) of Austin, Texas and son Kumar Hariharan (Prabha Subramaniam) of Chennai, India, granddaughters Dr. Amrita Hari-Raj, (Dr.) Deepa Rajan, grandsons Naveen Rajan, Rahul Kumar and Sachin Kumar.



Mrs. Hariharan was born on October 31, 1938 to Mr. Thiyagaraja Iyer and Mrs. Janaki Thiyagaraja in Thiruvarur, India, the youngest of their seven children. Throughout her life, Mrs. Sugandhi embodied family, deep faith, and community. She was a small business owner of a cement distributorship. She was a generous benefactor to multiple micro finance organizations. In her senior life she served on the board of her beloved Women's Club of Mylapore, Chennai, focused on literacy and professional opportunities for underserved women. She was passionate about wellness, nutrition, design, color, fashion and food. Her lasting legacy is her unwavering support and abundant love for family. RIP Amma, Mummy, Paatti, Grandma, Suga, Munny, Mummika, Maami, Sugandham, Chithi, Athai, Ma'am, more...we are inconsolable, we miss you, we are inspired by you.



