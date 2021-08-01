HARIHARAN, S.



Mr. S. Hariharan, M.A., M.Ed., 86, passed away on July 24, 2021, in Chennai, India. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mrs. Sugandhi Hariharan, daughters Usha Hariharan (Raja Thiyagaraja)



of Dayton, Ohio, Viji Hariharan (Ramesh Sundararajan) of



Austin, Texas, and son



Kumar Hariharan (Prabha Subramaniam) of Chennai,



India, granddaughters Dr. Amrita Hari-Raj, (Dr.) Deepa Rajan, grandsons Naveen Rajan, Rahul Kumar and Sachin Kumar.



Mr. Hariharan is also survived by his brother Mr. S. Srinivasan, of Chennai, India. Nicknamed Babuji, Mr. Hariharan was born on October 14, 1934, in Thanjavur, India, to Mr. R. Sivaraman, B.A., B.L. and Mrs. Rukmini Sivaraman, eldest of their three children. Throughout school and college, Mr. Hariharan was profoundly influenced by the rhetoric, literature and oratory of Dravidian and Tamil social movements of post-Independence era South India. He graduated with an M.A. in history and political science from Madras Christian College and embarked on a civil service career as a deputy commissioner of land and tax reform. A decade, hence, he transitioned into a high school history teacher career at St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, India, to suit hands on parenting needs, until his retirement in 1994. Throughout his life, Mr. Hariharan embodied rational thought, universal equal rights, an unflinching stance against orthodoxy and dogma and deep regard for the disabled and discriminated of us. His lasting legacy is his enduring focus and efforts on behalf of the underrepresented fellow citizen--in philanthropy, in his published writings, in his teaching and beyond. RIP Anna, Appa, Daddy, Grandpa, Thaatha, Babuji, Abuja, Maama, Hari, Sir, more---we are heartbroken, we miss you, we are inspired by you.

