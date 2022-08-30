HARGRAVES, Betty J.



Age 87 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Betty was born on January 30, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Cecil and Myrtle (Lawson) Johnson, the last surviving of eight children. On January 18, 1951, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Hargraves, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2009. Together they raised two children and built a life of faith, fun and family. Betty was a dedicated member of North Fairfield Baptist Church. She was a joyful and positive force and became famous for doing dog transports with her daughter Sue. She was known as "Grandma Betty" to dogs and humans alike. Betty always had a smile on her face and didn't ever meet a stranger. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Betty is survived by her two children, Sue Hargraves of Hamilton, Ohio and Russell (Christine) Hargraves of Pennsylvania; her dear friend Lozella Massie; her entire church family who she loved and cherished; her grand dogs Surrey, Georgi and Moneypenny; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Betty and her family request donations to help unite more beautiful dogs with loving forever families to Above & Beyond English Setter Rescue, 2415 Wynnefield Drive, Havertown, PA 19083 or Animal Friends, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com