HARGIS, Louise



Louise Hargis, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2021. She was born December 6, 1930, to the late James and Marita Welch. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl, brother Claude Welch, sister Betty Fowle and son-in-law James Miller. Louise is survived by her daughters Debra Miller, Carol Cross (Rick) and Paula Kyle (Mike) of Dayton; one son James "Pete" Hargis of Somerset, KY. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren Carla, Nicole, Tina,



Bryan, Donna, Jeff, and Tyler; 9 great-grandchildren with



another on the way; one sister Anna Cutshall of Dayton and several nieces and nephews. Louise worked as a waitress for many years at the Red Fox and King Cole Restaurants. She



also was a hostess at Suttmillers Restaurant. Carl and she ran a business, "Hargis Carryout" in Moraine, OH, in the sixties and seventies. Louise lived in Somerset, KY, for a number of years later in life, and while there she worked other jobs. She was always a hard worker and was loved by all. She will be



missed. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit



