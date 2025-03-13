Hare, Edward Lawrence



Edward Lawrence Hare passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2025, in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Cyrillus and Mary (nee Leugers) Hare. He grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from LaSalle High School. He attended Thomas More College, graduating with a degree in accounting. He became a CPA and began his career at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells. Ed spent the remainder of his working life at Armco Steel Corporation, which became AK Steel Corporation, in various financial positions, ending as Corporate Vice President-Controller. In 1998, Ed and Sarah moved to Herons Glen in North Fort Myers, Florida, and enjoyed many years of golf, softball games, live music, travel and adventures with wonderful friends. He served as Chairman of the Board of his community for four years. His interests included music of all types (played saxophone, piano and organ), travel, golf and Elvis Presley. Ed was known to have impersonated The King on several occasions. He was also a rabid Cincinnati Bengals fan, hosting viewing parties in his garage on many Sunday afternoons. Ed is survived by his wife, Sarah; children Trish (Wes Christensen) of Naples, FL, and Greg (Ashley) of Suffolk, VA, and daughter-in-law Janice of Cincinnati; grandchildren Samantha (Zach) Kilmer and their daughter Presley; Jake (Samantha) Hare and their children Josie and Jude; Emily, Gemma and Gia Hare and Zack Batson; Sarah's children Jeff and Kristin (Teresa) Caniglia; grandchildren Alexis, James (Dare), Anthony (Danielle), and Grace Caniglia, Valerie (Anthony) Tygart and Luke and Alex Busemeyer; great-grandchildren Reyna and Cheyenne Tygart, Olive and Jovian Caniglia. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Thomas and William, and son Tim. Funeral arrangements have been made with Hodapp Funeral Home, Liberty Township, Ohio, for Saturday, March 15, 2025, with visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a short service. At the conclusion of the service, there will be a procession to St. Mary Cemetery in Cincinnati for entombment. A memorial service will be held in North Fort Myers at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the charity of your choice in Ed's name.



