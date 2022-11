HARDING, Phyllis N. "Nikki"



Phyllis N. "Nikki" Harding, 44, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away November 10, 2022. Visitation is Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Stevenson-Jones Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com