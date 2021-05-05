HARDIN, Russell



Age 92, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Russell honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. He officially retired as General Contractor and co-owner of Scholten Construction Company in 1993 after nearly 30 years of service. A lifelong farmer, he proudly



co-owned with his sons Shiloh Farms Polled Hereford Cattle for many years. With a determined work ethic, Russell had a strong personality with a mind toward business throughout his life. He loved farming and mainly focused on cattle and raising pigs. He worked hard his entire life and was diligent, successful, and proud of his work. He also greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition, he allowed himself a break from work every year to



attend the cattle sales in Tennessee at Dirt Road Farms, which he always looked forward to. Among many things, he will be especially remembered for the pig roast he held every year for family and friends. He was preceded in death by one daughter Judy Thomas; his parents Granville and Cora Hardin; and four brothers Tommy, Arthur, John, and Lowell Hardin. He is



survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet; two daughters Buffy (Wade) Napier and Debbie Christopher; three sons Jeff (Amanda) Hardin, Jerry (Teresa) Hardin, and Mike (Sherri)



Hardin; 22 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM, Friday, May 7 at the Full Gospel Tabernacle, 8551 Ferry Rd., Waynesville, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately



follow the visitation 6 PM, Friday at the church. Rev. Tim



Noble will be officiating the services. A graveside service and burial will be held 2 PM Saturday at T-Point Cemetery in Clayhole, Kentucky. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Church. Condolences at



www.stubbsconner.com