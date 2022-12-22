springfield-news-sun logo
HARDIN, Randall

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARDIN, Randall Lee

Randall Lee Hardin, age 59, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1963, in Piqua, OH, to his parents, Robert and Evelyn Hardin who preceded him in death. Randy is survived by his wife, Tracee, and his son, Conner. Along with his wife and son, Randy is survived by two brothers, Russ Hardin of Piqua, OH, and Rick Hardin of Dayton, OH, and his nieces, Angie Whitehead, Jenny Moore, Veronnika Hardin and Dominique Hardin. Randy was an Engineer at GE Aviation in Evendale, OH. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA and spending time with his friends at the Miamisburg Moose. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Miamisburg Moose, 2110 E. Central Ave., on Wednesday, December 28 from 6pm to 8pm. Arrangement's in care of Sanner Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

