Hardin, Loyce

Hardin (Riddlebarger), Loyce Deloris



Loyce Deloris Hardin, 89 of Zeigler, Illinois, a former Scioto County area resident, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Carbondale, Illinois. She was born November 9, 1933 in Minford, a daughter of the late George and Icy Brown Riddlebarger, she was a retired school bus driver for Dayton City Schools and was a homemaker. She attended numerous Free Will Baptist Churches in Illinois and Ohio.



She is survived by two sons, George Leslie Hardin of Dayton, Barry Dean (Helen) Hardin of Chillicothe; one daughter, Kristi Lynn (Joseph) Hardin-Smith of Murphysboro, IL; 16 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren, and one sister, Clarice Lutz of Lucasville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Filden Edward Hardin on April 11, 1991; one son, James Edward Hardin; one daughter, Kathy Susan Hardin; three brothers, and one sister.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Joe Ward officiating. Burial will be in Jacobs Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.



Funeral Home Information

McKinley Funeral Home

10562 U.S. Route 23 N

Lucasville, OH

45648