HARDIN, Jane Katherine



85 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katherine (Lahm) Reibly. She is survived by her children: son, Chuck Farmer and wife April of Houston, TX, and Lisa Stanze and husband Bill of



Dayton, OH. Her grandchildren also survive her: Aaron Vigus, Charles Vigus, and Kristen Farmer, as do two great-grandchildren; Gabe Urbino and Karlee Haman. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Human, and Sally Harrington and



husband Terry, and nieces and nephews; Robert McDonald, Rachel Brown, and Eric Reibly and wife Lisa. A memorial



service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

