springfield-news-sun logo
X

HARDIN, Jane

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARDIN, Jane Katherine

85 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katherine (Lahm) Reibly. She is survived by her children: son, Chuck Farmer and wife April of Houston, TX, and Lisa Stanze and husband Bill of

Dayton, OH. Her grandchildren also survive her: Aaron Vigus, Charles Vigus, and Kristen Farmer, as do two great-grandchildren; Gabe Urbino and Karlee Haman. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Human, and Sally Harrington and

husband Terry, and nieces and nephews; Robert McDonald, Rachel Brown, and Eric Reibly and wife Lisa. A memorial

service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
ASHWORTH, Virginia
4
BRITT, Christy
5
CAMPBELL, Jessie
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top