HARDIGREE,



Orison Delano



Orison was born in London, KY, 8/11/1936, and passed away 5/29/2021. Orison is survived by his wife, Beverly (Geyer); his daughters, Terry Eifert (Joe), Peggy Reeser (Mike), Kelly Ryan (Terry), Lori Bowling (Dave Howell); Grandchildren, Stephanie Allen (Joe), Jeremy Eifert (Maria), Jeff Reed II



(Erica), Corey Lehman (Mclaine), Jessica Lehman; 15 great-grandchildren, Troy and Tony Merritt, Chris and Aaron Geyer, Connor and Brennon Eifert, Levi and Rayna Allen, Cheyenne and Jeff Reed III, Laila, Lily and Coleson Lehman, Joshua Short Jr. and Byron Smith; brother-in-law, Dayne Geyer (Danita), extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph; granddaughter, Tana Merritt; parents, Hiram and Nannie; siblings, Mae,



Margaret, Edna, Edward, Anna, June and Charles.



Orison achieved the rank of Sgt USMC, past Commandant of Marine Corp League DET 271, leader with the Young Marines and Toys-for-Tots. Past Commander of American Legion



Post 675.



Orison loved helping others, fishing and music. He owned Dayton Piano and Organ and Dayton Mobility until his



retirement.



A Celebration of Life will be held on August 20, 1 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

