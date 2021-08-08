HARDEWIG, Sylvia J.



Age 81, of Manchester, OH, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Hospice of Hamilton. Sylvia was born February 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn McDonald in



Hamilton, OH. She married George J. Hardewig on December 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2002.



Survivors include two daughters, Terese (J.B) Burdette and Mary Ann (Sam) Boyd; two sons, Patrick (Dana) Hardewig, and Stephen (Jill) Hardewig; three siblings Winnie Tegge, Jack McDonald, and Dick McDonald; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband; son Michael Hardewig; and siblings Ann Fake and Bert McDonald.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stephen T. Badin High School, or a charity of your choice.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 8, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Zettler Funeral Home, Hamilton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Manchester Cemetery, Adams County, OH. Online register book available at



