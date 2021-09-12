HARDENDORF, Kurt F.



Age 73 of Dayton, passed away, Sept. 7th, 2021, in Cincinnati. He was born May 21, 1948, the second of two children born to the late Stuart and Janet (Brown) Hardendorf. Kurt was to face many obstacles in his lifetime, and in his passing, and he is free of his earthly struggles and is at peace. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister Sandra



(Bailey), stepfather Warren Rogers, and his loving Aunt



Kathryn. Survived by his brother-in-law Gary Bailey, nephew Robert (Tonya) Bailey, niece Carey (Clay) Coffman, great



nephews and nieces Brandon, Cameron, Cassandra, Grace, Ashlyn, Colleen and Keira, his sweet Aunt Virginia (Wright), plus a host of cousins and friends. Spread your wings Kurt, look to the heavens as you break free from the hardships you faced here on earth. The family will receive guests Monday, Sept. 13th at 11 a.m. at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by Services at 12 noon. Interment Woodland Cemetery, next to his mother



Janet and stepfather Warren. Online condolences for the



family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

