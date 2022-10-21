Harbaugh, Keith

HARBAUGH, Jr., Keith E.



85, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, following a long battle with COPD. He was born March 3rd, 1937, in Anderson, Indiana, the son of the late Keith E. and Bernice (Glass) Harbaugh, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Fahnestock) Harbaugh and family. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



