HARBAUGH, Denton



Age 69 of Dayton, passed away March 24, 2021. He was born October 30, 1951, in Dayton, OH, to the late John Harbaugh and Eileen Sowers, who survives. In addition to his father, Denton was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Harbaugh. In addition to his mother, Denton is survived by stepson, Geoff Fannin; sisters: Dana (Thomas) Chaney and Vickie (Tommie) Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. At his request, there will be no service. Arrangements by



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Denton or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

