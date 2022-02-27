HANSON, Temple

HANSON (Bowles) (Logan), Temple Ann



Age 87, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born August 21, 1934, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Helen Irene Wallick and Donald Marion Bowles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin Albert Hanson and her daughter, Kelly Marion Logan. She graduated from Lima South High School in 1952 and Bowling Green State University in 1956 where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She moved to the Dayton area in 1962. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Kettering where she met her husband, Rollin. She started the Handbell Choir, which she



directed for 13 years. She was an elementary music teacher in the Beavercreek School System, retiring from Parkwood



Elementary in 1984. She was an avid bridge player (loved her Wednesday group), loved to work jigsaw puzzles, playing in the bell choir at church and loved all the dogs that she was privileged to raise. She and her husband traveled though all 48 contiguous states, most several times. She is survived by her four stepchildren: Mary Jane Ellis, Judith (Edward) Lemmert, Linda Susan (Don) Sorrell, and David Hanson, six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Also her cousin, Mary Strawbridge from Lima, Ohio. Funeral service to be held 1:30PM, Monday, March 7, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, Beavercreek Chapel. Family to receive friends one hour prior. Burial Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Temple's memory may be made to Central Christian Church, Kettering, Ohio; and Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

