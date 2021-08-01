HANSFORD, Glenda B.



Age 95 of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at



Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1925, in Pulaski County, Kentucky, the daughter of Phil and Ona Ping. Glenda started working as a



telephone operator before graduating high school and



retired from AT&T, formerly Ohio Bell, in 1989. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple and a



former Sunday School Teacher. She will be remembered as an avid reader and shopper. Glenda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Glenda is survived by her four daughters, Louanne Smith, Nina (Tom ) Faig, Sara (Steve) Finney and Amy (Rob) Cairo; 4 grandchildren, Brad (Kaila) Faig, Matt (Olivia) Faig, Bethany Cairo and Phoenix Cairo; step-granddaughters, Stephanie Finney and Samantha (Chris) Ryan; several great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Menard; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and neighbor, Sandy Dutiel. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Hansford; and brothers, Lindsay, Bill and Charles Ping. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Temple Food Pantry at 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH 45410 in Glenda's honor. Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Woodland



Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

