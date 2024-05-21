HANNAHS, Arnold E. "Arnie"



HANNAHS, Arnold E. "Arnie", 87, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2024 in his home. He was born January 1, 1937 in Noble County, Ohio the son of Vernon S. and Grace (Morris) Hannahs. He graduated from Batesville High School (Ohio) in 1955 and later graduated from Ohio University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Arnie loved classic cars and going to garage sales and auctions where he would assist anyone that needed something repaired. In his younger years he was a star basketball player and enjoyed softball and horse shoes. He especially loved guiding and watching his family grow into the adults they have become. He was a kind, generous, loving and intelligent soul who took all the challenges life threw at him. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Butler) Hannahs; one daughter, Solei Larkson; four grandchildren, Martyna, Dalton, Spencer and Claire Hannahs; four siblings, Genene Bennett, Bradley Hannahs, Rosalee Bausch and Kathy Hannahs. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark and two brothers, Marion and Brice Hannahs. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior beginning at 12:00 pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com