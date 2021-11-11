HANN, Orville "Skeeter"



Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was born June 16, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Donald Hann and Alfreda Rust Hann. Mr. Hann worked for over 34 years at Seagram's Distillers. He was



a member of Bridgewater Church and played on the



Men's softball team. He



enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a fan of the Florida Everblades Hockey team. He is survived by his wife over 67 years Erma Hann; four children Brenda (the late



Mickey) Coulter, Steven (Anthoney) Rogers, Jerry (fiance Amy) Hann, and Rhonda (Gordon) Perkins; seven grandchildren Dustin (Misti) Coulter, Kevin (Tiffany) Coulter, Lee (Krystal) Hann, Frankie Hann, Duncan Hann, Trey Perkins, and Meghan Perkins; five great-grandchildren Mikahla Coulter, Brayden Coulter, Kaden Coulter, Preston Coulter, and Easton Coulter; and four siblings Marge (the late Tom) Wuelzer, Floyd (Betty) Hann, Shirley (Ralph) Tincher, and George (Julie) Hann.



Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery in Reily, Ohio.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com