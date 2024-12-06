Hankison, Bonnie L.



Bonnie L. Hankison, born November 7, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 89. She was the daughter of the late Helen and Albert Reasoner and is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, her son Kevin Hankison and husband of 72 years Glenn (Jack) Hankison. She is survived by their children Cathleen Holzer, Jean Hankison, and Michael Hankison. She is also survived by her sister Doris Elcess, as well as six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She and Jack moved their family to Pompano Beach, Florida in 1972. A few years later, they moved to Lighthouse Point where she worked at Florida Atlantic University, obtaining the position of Director of Purchasing. Upon retirement, she and Jack moved to Sebring and traveled the U.S. for several years. While in Sebring she had many friends, was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, enjoyed volunteering and always had an ongoing sewing project. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 11:00 am with family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 am at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida, www.stephensonnelsonfh.com



