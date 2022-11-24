HANIEWICH, Jr.,



Adam Theodore



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. Adam was born on November 7, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Adam T. and Carol Gordon Haniewich, Sr. Also preceded in death by his son, Brandon and his wife Carol. He is survived by his children, Tiffany (William Lawton) Ball and Adam Theodore Haniewich, III; and his brother, Jeff (Barbara) Haniewich. Adam was a graduate of Cleveland State University and retired from EDS as a computer programmer. He loved watching his favorite football teams the Browns and the Buckeyes, along with spending time in Marco Island. Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Private inurnment David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



