HANEY, James



Age 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 24, 2022. James is survived by his siblings, Lorean Malone, Georgia (Mack) Haselwood, Willie Joseph (Brenda) and Jerome Haney. Services are Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12 Noon at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Drive, Dr. Rev. Rockney Carter, Officiant, Bishop Jerome McCorry, Eulogist. Burial will be at Greencastle Cemetery. www.lusain.com.