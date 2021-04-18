HANCOCK, Virgil Charles "V.C."



Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for 2 ½ days. He was born December 23, 1942, in Middletown and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1960. Virgil served in the U.S. Marines



during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had been employed in



production at Fridgidaire and St. Regis for five years, and then owned and operated his own business, Hancock Decorating, Paint and Wallpapering for 35 years retiring in 2010. Along with his talent in decorating, painting and wallpapering, he enjoyed cooking. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Joseph and Rose Marie (Huy) Hancock; two brothers, Willard Hancock and Johnny Hancock; and his brother-in-law, Bill Moore (husband of Helen). He is survived by two children, Michael (Georgia) Hancock and Kathy Stevens; three grandchildren, Michael, Ciera and Kaleigh; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Aydain and November; three sisters, Helen Moore, Sharon (Ron) Jones and Rita (Eddie) Blevins; his best friend and mother of his children, Joyce Hancock; his sister-in-law, Nora Hancock (wife of Willard); and many nieces,



nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. A



Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio, with Pastor Terry Ball



officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

