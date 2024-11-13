Hancock, Sally Morgan



HANCOCK, Sally Morgan, age 89, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, November 8, 2024, at Courtyard of Centerville.



She was born October 25, 1935, to W. P. Morgan and Mae Morgan of Hyden, KY. Sally was very proud of her Appalachian heritage.



Eventually moving to Dayton, OH, Sally was a 1953 graduate of Stivers High School and attended Miami Valley Jacobs Business School before marrying her beloved Robert "Bob" Hancock.



Always hard-working and energetic, Sally worked with her husband to build a successful business, Harris Welding Supplies of Monroe, OH. Over the years, she moved from Ohio to Indiana and back to Ohio, eventually settling in Bellbrook while raising two sons, Bill (Susie) Hancock and Tod (Wendy) Hancock.



Sally enjoyed the country life and especially loved fishing in their pond and reading a wide variety of literature. She also supported her husband with his involvement in the Antioch Shrine Club, whose connection enabled them to travel and visit many American and foreign destinations while making many friends.



Deeply caring, loving, fearless, and courageous, Sally was extremely generous and helpful to those in need. She loved Bellbrook's charm and was well-known in the community as her family grew throughout the years. Spending time with her grandchildren was especially a delight in her later years. Of all her hobbies, her family was most important to her.



Sally enjoyed several traditions during her life. For decades, she traveled with her family each spring break to visit her mother-in-law in Ft. Lauderdale, spending fun-filled days on the beach and enjoying the sun. She was always the hostess and often held parties at her home for the Shriners, complete with pig roasts, and New Year's Eve parties. She enjoyed the company of others and the solitude of small-town family life.



Sally was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" Ring Hancock, in 2005; more recently by her husband, Robert "Bob" Kilroy, in 2017; her parents, William P. Morgan and Mae Morgan; and two brothers, Jim Morgan and Tom Morgan. She is survived by her two sons, Bill and Tod Hancock; six grandchildren, Cody Hancock, Shelby (Paul) Brown, Sam Hancock, Lacey Hancock, Will Hancock, and Nikki Hancock; two great-grandchildren, Cash and Ripp; two brothers, Sam (Carol) Morgan and Mickey (Ruth Ann) Morgan; two sisters, Brenda (Bill) LaFever and Betty (Patrick) Murphy; and her best friend, Carolyn Delong.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, November 15, at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at noon at the funeral home. Pastor Sarah Sparks-Franklin will be officiating the service. Burial will be at Bellbrook Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com.



