HAMRIC, Christine G.



Age 56 of Clear Creek Twp. passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Chris was born in Hoff, Germany, to the late James D. and Lore (Rodel) Anders. She was employed at Springboro Dorothy Lane Market. Chris is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dan Hamric; brother Jim Anders; nephew A.J. (Lyndsey) Anders. She will be missed by many family and friends. A



celebration of Christine's life will be Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 East Pease Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Phil Hohulin officiating. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions are asked for the Grace Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

