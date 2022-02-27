HAMPTON, Alene

HAMPTON (Gilley), Alene



Age 81, of West Chester, departed this earth on February 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 8, 1940, in Cawood, KY. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Robert Hampton, who she married on June 5, 1961. They were blessed with 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandsons, including daughter Regina (Bob) Patton of Niceville, FL, grand-daughter Erin (Lee) Cosby and grandson FTSA Ryan Lehnert USN, and great-grandsons Charlie and



Cameron Cosby; daughter Rhonda Hampton of Park Hills, KY, and grandson Jonathan (Jasmine) Fisk; son Michael (Kara) Hampton of Springboro, OH, and grandchildren Faith and Will Hampton; and numerous extended family members and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Laura Meade, sister Lydia Kilgore, and brother Wilson (Rome) Meade. Alene was a long-term member of Liberty Heights Church, participating in Sunday School and the Awana program. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of reading in all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An immaculate housekeeper, dust bunnies quaked in fear in her presence. No one made better cornbread and pinto beans. She also loved gardening, hummingbirds, sewing and cross stitch, however the pride of her life was her role of devoted wife, dedicated mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Services will be Sat., March 5 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815



Cinti-Columbus Rd., West Chester. The family will be pleased to welcome well-wishers beginning at 10 am with a service at 11 am, followed by burial at Brookside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at Liberty Heights Church, 7904



Princeton Rd., Liberty Township, at 12:00 pm. The family kindly requests that guests wear masks indoors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House Rescue Mission, 1001 Grove Street, Middletown, OH 45044.

