HAMMONS, Dessie Mae



93, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born on October 26, 1927, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Judy (Wilson) Hall. Dessie enjoyed taking walks, gardening, and talking on the phone to her friends and family. Most recently she watched her



"soaps" and would rarely miss an episode of "Wheel of Fortune." She is survived by her children: Dyian (Earl) Johnson, Anita Hammons, Carol (Keith) Castle and Lester Hammons; fifteen grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and special niece and friend, Jean "Midge" McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her



husband Arsel Hammons, daughters: Tina (Roy) Everage, and Ola Goodridge; and brothers: Everett, Dennis, Henry, and



Arnold; sisters: Eugenia "Toots", Maggie, and Billie Jean. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday,



October 18th, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a service immediately following in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd. Springfield, with Pastor Alan Cain officiating.



Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery.




