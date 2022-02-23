HAMMOCK, William E.



William E. Hammock, age 70, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 20, 1951, to Lawrence and Wilma Irene (Lawson) Hammock. On September 23, 1972, in Hamilton, he married Sherry Dees. William was a veteran of Vietnam Era with the United States Army from 1969 to 1972. He was employed as a core maker for Sawbrook Steel Castings for forty-two years.



William is survived by his wife, Sherry Hammock; six siblings, Lawrence E. (Connie) Hammock, Tilford R. Hammock, Betty (Dave) Newton, Linda Hammock, Rick (Carolyn) Hammock, and Billie (Ray) West; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. William was preceded in death by his



father, Lawrence Hammock; mother, Wilma Irene Price; and sister, Rose Bailey.



Funeral service will be held at Miracle Revival Center, 185 Morris Avenue, New Miami, Ohio, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Terry Unthank officiating.



Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of their choice. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

