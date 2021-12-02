HAMILTON, Wayne E.



Age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, at 1:15 pm. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 13, 1957, to George and Betty (Gatliff) Hamilton. Wayne was a family man and spent the past twenty-two years focused on his family as a stay at home dad. He also carved artificial pumpkins to



display for Halloween and for Operation Pumpkin. He is known and beloved to many as Pumpkin Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Barb Hamilton; his four children, Scott (Jill)



Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton and Alex Hamilton; and his two grandchildren, Adeleigh and Rowland Hamilton. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother,



Jessie Hamilton and sister, Brenda Oelrich. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences to



www.colliganfuneralhome.com