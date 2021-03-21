HAMILTON, Mary

HAMILTON (Day),



Mary Ella



Born May 30, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Floyd and Helen (Brothers) Day, passed away peacefully after a long struggle on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Preceded in death by her



husband, Robert Earl Hamilton; 2 sons, Phillip Michael and



Steven Allen; 4 brothers, Floyd Ralph, James Lee, Jesse G. and Dwight Earl Day. Mary is



survived by her daughter, Sharon (Hamilton) Kuntz and



son-in-law, Don Kuntz. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Lara (Kuntz) Moeller and Kevin, Amanda (Kuntz) Verhoff and Steven, and Kyle and Abby Kuntz; 7 great-grandchildren, Luke Douglas Moeller, Alexa Lynn Moeller, Nicholas James Moeller; Beau Hamilton Verhoff, Vanessa Jane Verhoff, Faye Michelle Verhoff, and Calvin David Kuntz. Mary was also blessed to have 12 surviving brothers and sisters and their spouses from across the country. They are Viola (Day) McCarthy, Donna (Day) Bonine, Juanita (Day)



Miller, Elizabeth (Day) Emmons, Eleanor "Gail" Day, Diana (Day) Matthews, Peggy (Day) and Chuck Haines, Vicky (Day) and Kevin Daugherty, Debbie (Day) and Jerry Matthews,



Richard and Rosamond Day, Jeffrey Day, and Lisa Day. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and their families. Mary was a lifelong member of Fairhaven Church, a member of the Red Hatter Women's Club, the Women Walking Alone Club, and she also shared her life with her forever family friends from Church of the Cross. A special heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff of Brookdale of Englewood and to our special angels from Hospice of Brookdale.



A Celebration of Life will be shared at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, Ohio, at 2:30 pm, on May 30,



Mary's birthday. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice in Mary's memory. Please share a memory or message with Mary's family at www.mortonwhetstonefh.com Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

