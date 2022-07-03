HAMILTON, Lillian D.



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Landings of Huber Heights. Lillian worked in Federal Civil Service for Grimes Aerospace, retiring after 20 years and was a retired MSgt for the U.S. Air Force with over 20 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church. Lillian was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hamilton; mother and step-father, Bessie and Nick Dadasovich; and sister, Carol Gongola. She is survived by her longtime friend, Patricia Haigler; sister, Charlotte Shipic of AL; nieces, nephew and many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Lillian's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

