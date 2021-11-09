springfield-news-sun logo
X

HAMILTON, Jennifer

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Jennifer Lynne

51, of Springboro, OH, passed away on November 5th, 2021, surrounded by here loved ones after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Jen, born on July 20th, 1970, to James and Thelma (Enneking) Helmig in Kettering, OH, immediately brought joy and laughter into the word. Jen went on to

graduate from Fairmont High School in 1988 as an honor

student. After graduating from high school, Jen went on to

attend college at Bowling Green State University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and

pursued a degree in MIS. In 1993, she met Tedd and the two were inseparable from that point on. Jen and Tedd were

married 26 years and had 2 beautiful children, Cole and

Megan. Jen was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, raising and shaping them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. Jen is survived by her husband Tedd, her 2 children Cole and Megan, her parents James and Thelma, brothers Chris and David, and the numerous friends and family she had touched and impacted throughout her lifetime. Viewing, Thursday, November 11th from 4 to 8pm at St. Mary of the

Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee, Rd., Springboro, OH. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday' November 12th at 10am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish. Burial, directly following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of

Life following funeral at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic

Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in

Jen's name to the Foundation for Women's Cancer at

www.foundationforwomenscancer.org. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
GRAY, Timothy
3
REID, K. Suzanne
4
DeVilbiss, Rebekah
5
ELEYET, Ada
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top