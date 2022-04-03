springfield-news-sun logo
HAMILTON, David Osborne

David Osborne Hamilton, age 77, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. David was born March 12, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Katherine Hamilton (Baker).

David graduated from Springboro High School, after graduation David proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and brother. His hobbies included: bowling, golfing, and playing horseshoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Phillip Hamilton.

David will be deeply missed by his daughter, Anne (James) Gibson; son Eric (Amber) Hamilton, and Taylor Hamilton; grandchildren, Courtney (Bruce) Mattmiller, Jamie Gibson, James "Jimmy" Gibson, Hailie Hamilton, and Jaxen Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Zain, Icelyn, Camryn, and Kalani Mattmiller; sisters, Carol Johnson, Patricia (Don) McGrew; brothers, Richard (Karen), Ronald (Delana), and Kenneth (Shannon) Hamilton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation for David will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes Springboro, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anderson Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.


Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Hamilton family.



