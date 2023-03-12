Hamilton, Carolyn S



White Hamilton, Carolyn S., 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was born on October 6, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Sherman and Ruby (Worley) Leach. Carolyn worked as a cashier at Kroger for 30 years. Survivors include her three children, Kim Leffew(Jerry Baumgardner), Charles (Phyllis) White and Lisa Wolcott and five grandchildren, Jason and Justin Leffew, David White, Amber Riggs and Ashley Wolcott. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Williams. Her family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

