HAMILTON, Bob



Bob Hamilton, born September 28, 1931, passed away March 29, 2021. He was born in Connersville, IN, to the late



Bertha A. Wursthorn and



Robert Howard Hamilton. He graduated from University of Dayton in 1958 and retired as a Lt. Col. for the United States Air Force.



Bob suffered a stroke March 20, and went to live with God



on March 29, 2021. The family will be forever grateful to Hospice for their comfort care and his peaceful death. They would also like to thank their many friends, family, and the Queen of Apostles Community (QAC) for their prayers and support.



Bob loves and is loved by his wife of 65 ½ years, Phillis. This man is loved also by 6 children (and spouses): Carol (and Tim) Dean (Columbus, OH); Dr. Robert Hamilton, MD, (and Mandy), Destin, FL; Joseph P. (and Katrina) Hamilton, Beavercreek; Mary C. (and Casey) Bechtel, Beavercreek; Thomas M.



Hamilton, Xenia, OH; James P. Hamilton (and Jon) of



Oceanside, CA, and 15 grandchildren and 20



great-grandchildren. Bob was a resident of Beavercreek for 53 years. He co-founded the Beavercreek Florist in 1976. For many years, Bob wrote a Garden Column in the Beavercreek News. He loved gardening, sharing his knowledge of



gardening and over the years liked to stay home on his 6-acre mini-farm raising fruits, vegetables, and flowers.



A Memorial Mass in Bob's honor will be held at QAC at 4400 Shakertown Road at Sunday Liturgy in a few weeks, and a



private celebration of life by his immediate family of over 50, will bring everyone together at a later date. Natural Burial will take place at that time, with a full military service,



including Honor Guard at the St. Kateri Preserve, Calvary



Cemetery, where Bob will be surrounded by the earth,



meadows, rocks, plants, and wild flowers he loved so much.



Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a memory of Robert or a special message for the family.

