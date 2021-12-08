HAMBRIGHT, Cindy

HAMBRIGHT (Day), Cindy Helen



67, of Beavercreek, passed away on December 3, 2021. She is preceded in death by parents John William Day, Jr. and Mary Helen Day. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years Grant Hambright; son Jordan (Krista) of West Carrollton; aunt Verna Day of Bellaire, TX; cousins Ted Day of Bryson, TX, Debbie Day-Holman of Round Rock, TX, Danny Day of Cypress, TX, Joy Lyles of Wichita Falls, TX, Norman Ferguson of Graham, TX; sister-in-law Treva (Mike) Wilson of Lubbock, TX; nephews Cam (Sierra) Chambers of Lubbock, TX and Caleb Chambers of Frisco, TX; numerous longtime friends with whom she cherished; and Texas and Ohio educators and students with whom she worked and taught. Cindy graduated from Floydada High School. She continued her education at Texas Tech University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in the year 1977 and went on to achieve a Master of Education in 1980. Cindy was an educator in Texas teaching students in art and language arts for McCamey and Frenship schools. She taught secondary-level English and librarian in the Floydada schools, and eventually served as a library media specialist for the Middletown City Schools in Ohio. Cindy loved participating in and attending events involving art, music, and theater; reading and studying the works of Shakespeare and Dickens; playing board and card games with friends and family; traveling, knitting, cooking, interior decoration, and crafting. She was also a member of the Kirkmont Church of Beavercreek. Cindy will be greatly missed by those who love her. Public visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM on January 29th at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, followed by a 12PM memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

