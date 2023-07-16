Hamblen, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Hamblen, age 94, of Englewood, passed away on July 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 23, 1928, to the late Baily and Eleanora (Hustedde) Hamblen in Denver, Colorado and raised in Fresno, California. Bill was proud to have been a Dayton Police Officer for 33 years before he retired. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44. He was a very generous person to everyone he knew. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed woodworking. He created beautiful benches, chairs, tables, and most importantly, birdhouses. Bill was extremely proud of his triplet grandchildren; they meant the world to him. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Tracy & David Greenwell, son: Michael Hamblen, grandchildren: Bryn, Cody, & Summer Greenwell, along with numerous other relatives and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years: J. Arlene Hamblen. A Service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral