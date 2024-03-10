Hamant, Joseph Charles "Joe"
Xenia - Joe "Joseph Charles" Hamant, 73, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on February 23, 2024. Born in Dayton, Ohio on November 5, 1950. He was the son of the late Clifford and Mary (Gress) Hamant.
He is survived by his loving wife Cleo Hamant, stepsons John Kistenmacher and Larry Chitwood, stepdaughter, Juleah Walton, brother Jim Hamant and sisters Judy Ortiz and Janet Ryan.
At Joe's request, there will be no services held. The Glickler funeral home will be assisting the family with arrangements.
