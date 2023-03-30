Halsey, Cleta

Halsey (Thomas), Cleta Mae



Cleta Mae Halsey, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Sunday March 26, 2023 at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born on March 19, 1934 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late Reed and Lula Thomas (nee Riley). Cleta was a devoted Christian who loved her Church, the Dixie Highway Christian Center, where she volunteered for the Food Pantry, Baptism Ministry, Sunday school, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to craft and sew, and utilized many materials to help with Church fundraisers. Cleta was also known as an amazing cook, who loved to cook for anyone and everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ottis Halsey; son, Ronnie L. Barnett; brothers, Reed Thomas Jr., Bill G. Thomas, and Delmar R. Thomas. Cleta is survived by daughters, Annette K. (Jeffrey) Chambers, Tonia D. (John) Chambers, and Teresa M. (Danny) Glenn; son, Darrell R. Barnett Sr.; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation for Cleta will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S. Dixie Highway Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 am with Dave Bowling officiating. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Halsey family.

