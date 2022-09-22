springfield-news-sun logo
X

HALLAHAN, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HALLAHAN, Michael James

Michael James Hallahan, age 80, of Wilmington, OH, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. Michael grew up in Bellbrook and retired from General Motors. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Beatrice Hallahan; brother Donald Hallahan; sister Marianne Hallahan; and daughter Kelly Hallahan. He is survived by his wife, Gisela Hallahan; son Erik (Amanda) Hallahan; two grandchildren, Abigail Hallahan and Kaiden Freeman; and sister Kathleen Minger. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be held at 9 AM on Saturday until the time of service. Michael will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
VOSS, John
5
FEGAN, Karen
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top