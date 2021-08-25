springfield-news-sun logo
HALL, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HALL, William E. "Bill"

Age 87 of Dayton, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at his home. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Bowling Green State University. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army before retiring from GM, Inland Division. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne Hall in 2006, and 3 sons Jefferey Hall, Jimmy Watson and William Hall Jr. Survived by a son Mark and his wife Susy Hall of Dayton; 5 grandchildren Michael Watson of Dayton, Mark Hall Jr. of PA, Courtney, Ashley and Hunter Hall all of Dayton; 3 great-grandchildren Aiden, Noah and Amiah Daniel of Waverly, OH, and special lifetime friend Donna Morgan. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. A private interment will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Bill's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

