HALL, Robert E.



Robert E. Hall 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away September 14, 2021. He was born May 26, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, son of Vincent and



Rosetta (Williams) Hall Sr.



Services are Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation is from 10:00 - 11:00 am. with services starting at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1010 Dibert Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Services provided by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.