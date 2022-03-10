HALL, Larry G.



Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Larry was born on June 6, 1942, in Maysville, KY, to



Gaylord and Elsie Hall. He was a member of and sat on The Board of Trustees at Church of the Cross. Larry was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 421 and 729, Valley of Dayton – Scottish, and served as President of Carriage Trace Condo Association. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Larry worked as an Assembly Supervisor for GM, retiring after 35 years of



service. He enjoyed his stamp collection, and painting with watercolors. Larry was an avid golfer and made his own golf clubs. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is



survived by his wife of 35 years, Helen (Salyers); children,



Kevin (Joanne) Hall, Brandon (Alysoun) Hall, Scott (Karen) Swank; grandchildren, Lydia Swank, Samantha Swank, Heidy Reichard, Nathan Hall, Brooklynne Hall, Alex Hall, Natalie Hall, Riley Swank. Family will greet friends Friday, March 11, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering, with Masonic Services beginning at 7:30. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am at Church of the Cross, 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Memorial



contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 250 E. Broad St. #1750, Columbus, OH 43215. Heartfelt thanks to Kettering Cancer Center for their excellent care of Larry. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

