HALL, Kimberly

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Age 48, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

