HALL, Kimberly



Age 48, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

